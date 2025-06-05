Spain are almost certainly heading through to the UEFA Nations League final, but they have conceded a second goal to France in their semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

It has been a relentless performance from Spain. On 22 minutes, they took the lead courtesy of Nico Williams, with the Athletic Club winger smashed the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after fine play from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. And four minutes later, La Roja doubled their advantage courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

It stayed that way until half time, and minutes into the second half, the match appeared to be put to bed as a contest. Lamine Yamal was fouled by Adrien Rabiot inside the penalty area, and the 17-year-old stepped up to score from 12 yards. And two minutes later, Barcelona teammate Pedri added Spain’s fourth of the evening.

France netted a goal of their own on the hour mark courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, but soon after, Spain restored their four-goal lead – and it was Lamine Yamal that doubled up for La Roja. But Les Bleus have now made it 5-2, with Rayan Cherki scoring an excellent goal.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Spain 5-2 France | Rayan Cherki WHAT A GOAL FROM RAYAN CHERKI !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/UsL1vu9SVN — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 5, 2025

OH MY! 🔥 What a goal by Rayan Cherki 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UkgOz35F9N — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2025

It is an excellent finish from Cherki, but it is likely that it will come in vain for France, who are heading for the 3rd/4th place play-off in the UEFA Nations League.