Marc-Andre ter Stegen sends challenge to Barcelona over future

Barcelona appear to be on the verge of signing what they see in their new long-term goalkeeper in Joan Garcia, after the Espanyol goalkeeper gave the green light to a move. The Blaugrana are scheduled to pay his €25m release clause.

It seems that they have made a strong play for Garcia, and managed to persuade him to reject offers from the Premier League over the space of two weeks. Yet the costs of that charm offensive will be more than just the release clause and Garcia’s contract, having told the 24-year-old that he will come in as the club’s number one next season.

International watch: Marc-André ter Stegen starts for Germany in their Nations League game with Portugal. Kick off in 75 minutes. @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/qQjKY2C9NY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2025

Marc-Andre ter Stegen future

Clearly this creates a conflict with club captain and previous first choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Last week, before the deal with Garcia was agreed, ter Stegen said that he would be at Barcelona no matter what. The 33-year-old wa back in action for Germany after nine months away on Wednesday night in their 2-1 loss to Portugal, pulling off a fine double save. Afterwards, he reiterated that he was going nowhere.

“No one has told me about this, and it’s always difficult to comment on everything. I know I’ll stay at Barca next season,” he told ZDF, as quoted by MD. He was also delighted to be back with the German national team.

“It’s fantastic to be here now. I’m seeing my teammates again, and it’s a great feeling to finally be back with the team.”

Barcelona set for talks with ter Stegen

Even if ter Stegen has not been spoken to yet, Barcelona are planning to hold talks with him in the coming days. They will explain the situation to him, and the word is that they will not try to force the shot-stopper out. Clearly though, Barcelona are hoping that if ter Stegen sees he will not be number one, he will look for other opportunities.