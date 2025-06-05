Spain have made it through to a second consecutive UEFA Nations League final after a 5-3 victory over France in their semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

Spain take control in the first half with two goals

It was a relentless performance from Spain. On 22 minutes, they took the lead courtesy of Nico Williams, with the Athletic Club winger smashed the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after fine play from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. And four minutes later, La Roja doubled their advantage courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, who was also set up by Real Sociedad captain Oyarzabal.

Spain hang on in the second half after seven goals scored

It stayed that way until half time, and minutes into the second half, the match appeared to be put to bed as a contest. Lamine Yamal was fouled by Adrien Rabiot inside the penalty area, and the 17-year-old stepped up to score from 12 yards. And two minutes later, Barcelona teammate Pedri added Spain’s fourth of the evening after he exchanged passes with Nico.

France netted a goal of their own on the hour mark courtesy of Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, but soon after, Spain restored their four-goal lead – and it was Lamine Yamal that doubled up for La Roja. The Barcelona man showed great strength to keep the ball before firing past Maignan for his second of the evening.

Les Bleus would make it 5-2 on 79 minutes, with Rayan Cherki scoring an excellent goal. And soon after, they reduced the arrears again when substitute Dani Vivian turned the ball into his own net.

It would get even more nervy for Spain as Randal Kolo Muani scored to make it 5-4 in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but in the end, Luis de la Fuente’s side did enough to book their place in this weekend’s final, where they will face Portugal. La Roja won the competition in 2023, and they will be hoping to go back-to-back in 2025.