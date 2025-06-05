Spain made it into Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final after a remarkable 5-4 victory over France on Thursday. It was not straightforward at times for Luis de la Fuente’s side, but all that matters is the win. Here’s how the European champions fared in Stuttgart.

Player ratings

Unai Simon – 8

The Athletic Club goalkeeper may have conceded four times, but he was excellent. He kept Spain in control with a string of important saves throughout the 90 minutes in Germany.

Pedro Porro – 5

It’s another underwhelming performance in a Spain jersey for Porro. He gave away the penalty that sparked France’s late resurgence.

Robin Le Normand – 6

Unspectacular performance from Le Normand, whose substitution in the 77th minute was followed by France scoring three times.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Very good first half performance from the new Real Madrid man, but he loses marks for being part of the defence that conceded four times.

Marc Cucurella – 7

Cucurella continues to establish himself as Spain’s best left-back. He faced off against Ousmane Dembele, and for the most part, he handled him well.

Martin Zubimendi – 7

He was excellent in helping Spain control the first 65/70 minutes, proving once again that he is a more than capable backup to Rodri Hernandez.

Mikel Merino – 7

Good performance from Merino, who scored Spain’s second of the evening. He was not afraid to break forward, and that is how he got his goal.

Pedri – 7

There is no doubt that Pedri is better in a deeper role, but it was still an accomplished performance from the 22-year-old, who was Spain’s most advanced midfielder. He scored a fine goal after good link-up play with Nico Williams.

Lamine Yamal – 9

What more can be said about Lamine Yamal? He produced another world class performance on the biggest stage, as he scored twice and also won a penalty. Once again, he walked the walk after talking the talk.

Nico Williams – 8

Nico was once again a big threat for Spain, and he scored a fine opener in Stuttgart.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 8

The Real Sociedad captain looks to have established himself as Spain’s starting striker, which is deserved. He was excellent, setting up La Roja’s opening two goals for Nico and Merino.

Substitutes

Dani Olmo – 6

Struggled to make an impact during his 30-minute cameo.

Fabian Ruiz – 6

Did well enough after coming on, although he struggled to have the same impact as Pedri.

Dani Vivian – 5

Luis de la Fuente’s decision to bring on Vivian almost cost Spain, as it unsettled the defence. He scored an own goal that brought the game back to 5-3.

Samu Aghehowa – 6

Missed a big chance to score Spain’s sixth. Aside from that, he was hardly involved.

Gavi – 6

Came on in the 90th minute and picked up a yellow card for dissent.