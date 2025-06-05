Real Madrid midfield target plays down links – ‘I don’t think Alonso like me’

After a fine season for Eintracht Frankfurt, in which the Eagles have qualified for the Champions League, it is no surprise that 20-year-old midfielder Hugo Larsson has caught the eye. The Swedish starlet has been linked to a number of clubs, but none bigger than Real Madrid.

Back in December it was first suggested that Los Blancos had their eye on Larsson, but in May those reports were corroborated by several stories stating that scouts had been dispatched to the Bundesliga in recent months to watch Larsson. Real Madrid are looking for a midfielder this summer, and Larsson certainly fits the profile of their recruits, given his age.

Larsson plays down Real Madrid links

Yet the Swedish international himself has played down the idea that he could head to Real Madrid. Speaking to the media at the Sweden camp, MD quoting his responses on the topic.

“Of course I’ve heard a lot about this. I feel like these rumours of joining a big club have followed me since I was 16 or 17 and started to stand out. It’s a bit similar now, although it’s about bigger clubs and slightly bigger things. I’m approaching it a bit the same way I did before.”

“I’ve read things, and speculation will continue, but I’m a person who never stresses about anything. Now we have the Champions League next season with Frankfurt. It will be a lot of fun,” he noted.

Asked specifically about his thoughts on signing for Real Madrid, he gave a response punctuated by his own chuckles.

“In one of the matches [against Bayer Leverkusen] we lost 5-0. I was substituted at halftime, so I don’t think Alonso likes me.”

Where are Real Madrid in their pursuit of a midfielder?

It seems that Real Madrid are not yet clear on whether they want to sign a midfielder. It has been reported both that Los Blancos will wait until after the Club World Cup to make a call, and that they do not intend to spend big on the position this summer. Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller has been the most closely linked with Real Madrid for the time being.