€45m midfielder to become fourth summer signing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, and their business looks set to continue ahead of the Club World Cup. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have already signed, and with Alvaro Carreras also set to arrive, another deal is now edging closer to completion.

Over the last 12-18 months, Real Madrid have been reported as having a considerable interest in Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old playmaker is considered to be one of the best young players in South America, and this summer, he has been widely expected to make the move to Europe.

Newly-crowned European champions Paris Saint-Germain have registered their interest in recent weeks, but Mastantuono has made it clear that he favours a move to Real Madrid. And that dream is about to come true.

Real Madrid close in on Franco Mastantuono deal

As reported by Marca, Real Madrid have already agreed personal terms with Mastantuono, and they are closing in on a deal with River Plate. They have concerns about paying the teenager’s €45m release clause, but despite this, there is an expectance that an agreement will come in the very near future.

A deal could be done before the Club World Cup, but Mastantuono would not join Real Madrid for this summer’s tournament even if this were the case. He cannot officially join Xabi Alonso’s squad until he turns 18 in August, so he would instead be in action for River Plate in the United States.

Alonso has given his approval for a deal to move forward, and should it be completed, it would be another exciting signing made by Real Madrid.