There have been doubts about just how much of a role Xabi Alonso will play in Real Madrid’s recruitment efforts, with Carlo Ancelotti having a voice but not a say in their previous dealings. However Alonso has lent his voice to their pursuit of one of world’s most promising talents.

Los Blancos are in hot pursuit of River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono. Paris Saint-Germain’s move to sign Mastantuono caught them off guard last week, and has jumpstarted them into action, since sending Head Scout Juni Calafat to try and get a deal done. Previously Real Madrid had stepped back from talks due to a reluctance to pay his €45m release clause, something PSG are willing to do.

Xabi Alonso makes call to Mastantuono

Mastantuono has seemingly been most keen on a move to Real Madrid since the beginning with reports that he had reached an agreement in principle with Los Blancos. In case he did have any doubts though, Cadena SER say that Mastantuono has received a call from Alonso, and explained his vision for the starlet in the Spanish capital.

Although PSG manager Luis Enrique has also called Mastantuono, Alonso’s conversation with the Argentina winger was ‘extensive’ and ‘could be decisive’ note the Spanish outlet. Mastantuono’s agents also have a close relationship with Alonso’s public relations company, something that works in favour of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid must still resolve release clause issue

Indeed, Diario AS say that Los Blancos already have the green light from Mastantuono, and it has been previously reported that the 17-year-old halted talks with PSG to see how things played out with Real Madrid. Alonso’s side are confident of closing the deal this week, but Real Madrid must still negotiate with River, as they are reluctant to stump up the release clause in one go.