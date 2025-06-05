Real Madrid finalising deal for €50m left-back signing

Real Madrid look as if they will get a deal done for left-back Alvaro Carreras this week, as they try to bring in a third signing for the Club World Cup. Los Blancos were keen to revamp their defence before they went to the United States, and Carreras will follow Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen through the door.

Carreras emerged as Real Madrid’s top target towards the end of May, as they switched their attentions to the left-back spot, with Xabi Alonso seemingly just as unconvinced by current options Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. For his part, Carreras has been very keen to sign for Los Blancos, having previously spent time at the Real Madrid academy, and wrapped up a deal on personal terms some time ago.

Real Madrid give in to Benfica demands

The Portuguese side were hoping to keep Carreras for the Club World Cup themselves, but have now agreed to do the deal before the end of the temporary transfer window, which ends on the 10th of June. Benfica will feel they came out on the right side of negotiations in general though.

Initially, Real Madrid had been hoping to get the deal sealed for around €40m, but Marca say that they will pay his full €50m release clause. The last details of the deal are being finalised according to their information, a week after it had first been declared done. Benfica will make the details of the deal public on completion.

Consequences of Carreras arrival

It seems highly likely that Real Madrid will now seek to move on one of Mendy or Garcia this summer. Financially, it perhaps makes more sense to sell Mendy due to his higher wages, but Garcia is the one that has interest from the Premier League and Serie A. It also means Los Blancos will drop out of the pursuit for Alejandro Grimaldo, who was their alternative to Carreras at a cheaper price. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona move into pole position for his signature.