Newcastle United confirm signing of Real Madrid and Barcelona target

It is rare that Barcelona and Real Madrid make a move for the country’s top talents, and are not successful. Yet Newcastle United have today announced the signature of Antonio Cordero, beating out both of Spain’s giants.

The Malaga starlet caught the eye in the late stages of the 2023-24 season, playing a crucial role in their promotion push back to Segunda. In the last minute of the play-off final, it was ‘Antonito’ who sealed their return to professional football at the age of just 17. Already on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Catalan giants made a bid late that summer for Cordero to join their Barca Atletic team.

Cordero opens up the race for his services

Now 18, and represented by super-agent Pini Zahavi, Cordero had just a year left on his deal. Malaga turned down the offer for Cordero, and were doing their best to convince him to sign a new deal. Meanwhile Real Madrid and Barcelona were doing their best to offer him a contract that would convince them.

At the turn of the year, Newcastle United began to rival the Clasico duo, and eventually convinced him to sign a five-year deal on Tyneside. Newcastle have now announced the deal for Cordero.

Next steps for one of Spain’s brightest talents

During the course of the season, Cordero has looked more than at home in Segunda, making 40 appearances and starting 23 games. In those appearances, the winger, who can play on both sides, scored six goals and provided seven assists.

The Magpies have publicly acknowledged that Cordero is likely to head out on loan this summer, although it is not clear where. Sporting Director Paul Mitchell, who played a key role in the signing, had the following to say on the deal.

Marc-André ter Stegen: "My situation? No one has told me anything about it. But don't worry. I know I'm going to be at Barcelona next year." @ZDF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2025

“Antonio is an exciting talent. We’re delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe. He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences.”