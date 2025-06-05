Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is fast becoming the leader of his club side and of his national team Spain, as the 17-year-old continues to grow into a major factor on the biggest stages. Arguably ‘the moment’ Lamine Yamal announced himself as a star and not a starlet was against France during the semi-final of Euro 2024.

Just 16 at the time, France were a goal to the good in the semi-final in Germany last summer, and looking likely to score again. Lamine Yamal took it upon himself to revert the direction of the match, cutting inside and finding the top corner with a brilliant goal. La Roja would go on to win the match 2-1 courtesy of a Dani Olmo goal not long after.

Tension with Adrien Rabiot

Before the match, France midfielder Adrien Rabiot had challenged Lamine Yamal, saying that he would have to do ‘a lot more than what he’s done so far’ in order to make the final. Something that the teenager took to heart, and it was Rabiot he went past on his way to scoring that goal, posting on his Instagram after a picture of the goal with the caption ‘Checkmate’. After the game, Lamine Yamal was also seen saying to the camera ‘speak now’.

Lamine Yamal reminds France of last summer

Around 24 hours before the game, Lamine Yamal posted a picture on his Instagram story of that goal, accompanied by the Bad Bunny song ‘NADIE SABE’ or Nobody knows. No doubt the French team will go into the game conscious of his story.

Nations League semi-final

Spain are pursuing a place in the Nations League final against Portugal, after they beat Germany in the other semi-final. La Roja are the current holders, having won the final in 2023, and will be looking for a third straight tournament win under Luis de la Fuente.