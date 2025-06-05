Hansi Flick has had a very successful first season as head coach of Barcelona, but not everyone is happy with him in Catalonia. Specifically, one of his own players has spoken out against him this week.

Pablo Torre reacts to lack of minutes during 2024-25 season

And that player is Pablo Torre, who was recently interviewed by Sport. The young midfielder gave his thoughts on his 2024-25 season with Barcelona, where he featured much less than he had hoped.

“I think I could have played many more minutes, I think I earned them. There was a lot of competition and it was difficult to get in, but I think that also on that part he hasn’t been fair to me, and I told him so in a talk I had with him.

“I think I wasn’t out of place when I was on the pitch. These are things that the coach chooses, it’s true that there were no injuries and so it’s also very difficult for him to choose. I respect the decisions, but many times I have not understood them.”

Despite this, Torre did admit that he has improved as a player during this period, with his teammates having helped in this regard.

“It’s true that I haven’t had all the minutes I’d like, but in the end it’s been 3 years in teams of maximum competition and it was very difficult to get in. I think when I’ve played I’ve been very good, and I think I’ve deserved a lot more in all the years. Football is like that, and I feel like a much better footballer. Training with top-level players makes you grow and grow.”

Torre is out of contract in 2026, and at this stage, it appears certain that he will leave Barcelona during this summer’s transfer window. A move to the Bundesliga has been touted in recent weeks, and this could allow him to see more first team action, but Lazio in Serie A (via The Laziali) have also opened talks for Torre.