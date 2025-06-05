Barcelona unmoved by Liverpool stance on Luis Diaz

Barcelona are not planning on giving up on their pursuit of Luis Diaz, in spite of Liverpool’s stance on the matter. Director of Football Deco has made Diaz their top priority for this summer, amid doubts over their ability to make a convincing bid for him, and Liverpool’s reluctance to sell.

The Merseyside club were seemingly baffled by the constant stories surrounding a potential move for Diaz, who has interest from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr, as well as Barcelona. That is because they have no intention to sell. On Thursday it was revealed that Barcelona have now opened talks for Diaz, but have been knocked back Liverpool, who made said intentions clear to the Blaugrana.

Flick, by contract, had a bonus for winning La Liga. However, he decided that he didn't want it exclusively for him. He distributed the money among all the members of his coaching staff. Each of them received about €10k. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 5, 2025

Barcelona not giving up on Luis Diaz

However Barcelona are not likely to end their pursuit there. Marca explain that Barcelona are aware that Diaz is keen to wear the blue and red in Catalonia under Hansi Flick, and have assimilated Liverpool’s rejection, and public one at that, as a move in the chess match of negotiation.

Diaz, 28, has just two years left on his deal at Liverpool, but despite making no progress on a new one, Liverpool are not likely to change their stance as a result. It is notable that Liverpool have recently ‘established Diaz’s market value’, despite their lack of openness to a sale. Previous reports have asserted that Liverpool value Diaz at around €85m, while Barcelona feel they can do a deal for €70m.

Alternatives to Diaz for Barcelona

Nevertheless, Barcelona are preparing for a future where Diaz is out of their reach. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is considered their primary alternative, and a cheaper one. They would be looking for a loan deal with an option to buy, and have the advantage that Rashford has made it clear he will do what he can to force a move to Barcelona.