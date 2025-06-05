Barcelona

Barcelona to spend up to €10m on 16-year-old talent

Image via Sport

The curious case of Portuguese talent Cardoso Varela continues – but will do so in Catalonia. The Blaugrana are said to have struck a deal for the 16-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

That is according to Sportske Novosti (via Croatian Footy), who say that Barcelona are set to activate a €5m clause for first refusal on Varela’s rights. It is not immediately clear whether they would have to pay a further fee, but they say that the deal could rise to €10m in cost for Barcelona including variables.

Varela will now remain at Dinamo for the coming season, before presumably moving to Barcelona the following season, where he is set for an important role in the team. This was negotiated between Barcelona Director of Football Deco and President Zvonimir Boban.

Varela seems set to move to Barcelona.
Image via Dinamo Zagreb / Instagram

Agents to receive significant cut of deal

The contract of the young starlet is also a strange one. SN explain that it is split between 57% for Dinamo, and 43% for his agents and his family. It means that said first refusal, or the clause activated, would see around €2.7m of the initial fee, and his agents and family €2.3m. Varela is represented by Andy Bara, who is part of the same agency as Juanma Lopez, which represents Dani Olmo and target Joan Garcia.

Varela’s journey to Dinamo Zagreb

Varela’s route to Dinamo is certainly a strange one. Porto took Varela and then agent Faustino Gomes to FIFA over a supposed €3m demand to stay at the club. One of the most talented youngsters in Europe then reappeared at Dinamo Odranski Obrez in Croatia’s fourth tier, but FIFA blocked the move, and Varela had to wait until he was 16 to sign for a professional team. At that stage, he signed with Bara and then Dinamo, where he has been playing for their under-19 side.

Tags Barcelona Cardoso Varela Dinamo Zagrreb Porto

