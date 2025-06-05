Barcelona make formal approach to Liverpool for Luis Diaz – The Athletic

Barcelona have made Liverpool winger Luis Diaz their top priority for this summer, with Director of Football Deco maintaining interest in the Colombia international from last summer. Hansi Flick and Deco seemingly believe that he would be a way of strengthening their forward line, and now Barcelona are taking steps to make the deal happen.

On Wednesday it was revealed that Liverpool were ‘perplexed’ by all of the stories emerging about Diaz, having not heard from the player himself, and from Barcelona. However that situation has now changed, according to a report from The Athletic, who say that the Catalan giants have now been in contact with Liverpool.

Liverpool reject Luis Diaz approach from Barcelona

Their information is that on Wednesday, Barcelona made formal contact with Liverpool regarding Diaz. And were met with an unequivocal response: Diaz is not for sale. They have told Deco that they have no intention of selling a player in Arne Slot’s plans for next season.

Diaz has also received interest from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, and Manchester City last summer. They say that the Saudi pursuit of Bruno Fernandes has ‘helped to establish a market value’ for Diaz. The same outlet previously noted that Al-Hilal were willing to pay €95m for Fernandes.

Contract issues with Luis Diaz

Perhaps the chink of light from under the door that has been slammed shut on Barcelona comes from Diaz’s contract situation. The 28-year-old has just two years left on his deal, and the report notes that there has been no progress in talks over new one. Nevertheless, David Ornstein has claimed Liverpool are willing to risk losing Diaz as a free agent down the line unless a bid changes their mind.

Barcelona are aware of Ademola Lookman's situation at Atalanta. The winger could be available for around €30m, making him an attractive option.

The ‘noise’ from Barcelona

It is no secret that Diaz is one of Barcelona’s top targets, and Deco has admitted that he ‘likes’ Diaz publicly. The line in Catalonia has been that Diaz wants to join the club, and feels his time at Liverpool is over, with Barcelona feeling they can get a deal done for around €70m.