Barcelona have ‘deeply annoyed’ transfer target with low-ball offer

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has made it perfectly clear that he is keen on a move back to Spain, with all three of La Liga’s giants looking into him. It was recently revealed that Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona can all bring him on the cheap.

Grimaldo has publicly admitted that he would like to move to a big club in Spain, and this week it was revealed that his release clause at Leverkusen lies somewhere between €15m and €18m, a relative bargain for the Spain international. Real Madrid have reportedly looked at him as an alternative to Alvaro Carreras should the Benfica left-back prove too expensive, and Atletico have also taken an interest in him.

Barcelona communicate offer to Grimaldo

Despite have Gerard Martin and Alejandro Balde as their now established options at left-back, the Blaugrana are also seemingly keen on Grimaldo, seeing him as value for money. Joan Fontes explains that Barcelona have been in touch with Grimaldo over a return to the club he came through at, but that their offer was so low that Grimaldo was thoroughly annoyed by their proposal.

Is left-back a need for Barcelona?

Balde was back to the form that showed so much promise this season, and there were doubts about Martin’s ability to cut it at the top level. Seemingly Hansi Flick is now comfortable with Martin as the alternative to Balde, albeit Grimaldo would be an upgrade. Whether it makes sense for their budget and is the best use of their funds is an open debate.

Atletico Madrid interest makes perfect sense

Atletico may be the side that makes the most sense for Grimaldo. Although Diego Simeone has often preferred more defensive full-backs, the starting spot is open amid doubts over Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava. Grimaldo is also more than capable as a wing-back, should Simeone revert to three at the back.