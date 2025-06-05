Atletico Madrid are looking on course to spend big for the second summer transfer window in succession. The likes of Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand joined in 2024, and further big names are expected to make the move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano 12 months on.

Atleti are looking to sign players in three positions this summer: centre-back, central midfield and left midfield. And two of those are close to being addressed before Diego Simeone’s side jet off to the United States for the Club World Cup, which gets underway later this month.

Atletico Madrid close to Alex Baena agreement with Villarreal

In recent weeks, it has been revealed that Atleti have agreed personal terms with Alex Baena, and it has been reported by MD that an agreement with Villarreal is now close. And as part of the arrangement, Rodrigo Riquelme would go in the opposite direction (although that will be classed as a separate deal).

Baena is currently with the Spain squad for the UEFA Nations League finals in Germany, but he should be signed in time to play at the Club World Cup with Atleti. And it is looking likely that Johnny Cardoso will join him in heading stateside with Los Colchoneros.

Personal terms agreed with Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Atleti have now agreed personal terms with Cardoso, who is prioritising a move to the Spanish capital despite Real Betis having an agreement in place with Tottenham Hotspur. A deal worth in the region of €30m will now be discussed for the 23-year-old, and there is a possibility that players move in the opposite direction to join Los Verdiblancos.

Baena and Cardoso would be two top signings for Atleti, and they would satisfy pressing needs. As well as these two, there is a desire for Cristian Romero to be brought in, although this will be more complicated.