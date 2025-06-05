While not many people have put a huge amount of stock in stories around Julian Alvarez and a big move elsewhere this summer, the smoke continues to emerge from his camp. Agent Fernando Hidalgo has only added fuel to the fire with his latest statements.

Atletico have been adamant that Alvarez will remain at the Metropolitano, and they see him as the cornerstone around which to build. Even so, stories have emerged in recent weeks that Alvarez’s agents would be meeting with Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Julián Álvarez on IG. 🇦🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVpgFXmZYf — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 4, 2025

Agent of Julian Alvarez – ‘We’ll see how negotiations go’

Hidalgo gave an interview to ‘Only for Cules’, a Barcelona-focused podast, and certainly left some interesting statements out there, as recounted by Sport.

“The day-to-day is Atletico. We’ll see how the negotiations go. Football is ever-changing. They’ll have to communicate with the club, which will assess the situation, and then it will be a negotiation between the three parties.”

Another of the giants linked to Alvarez has been Barcelona. The suggestion has been that they could move for him in 2026, as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski long-term. Hidalgo suggested that Alvarez has an affection for Barcelona.

“He received many calls, but Atletico’s position is that Julian will stay next season. He admires Spanish clubs, and having followed Leo’s career since he was a kid, I don’t think there are many Argentinians who don’t have a fondness for Barca, especially given the team’s performance this season.”

“Julian is very grateful to many members of Barca who have always spoken highly of him, such as centre-back Pau Cubarsi. That motivates him.”

History with Barcelona

Atletico President Enrique Cerezo has suggested that Lamine Yamal is more likely to sign for Los Rojiblancos than Alvarez for Barcelona, a sign of just how clear they are on his future. Barcelona did scout Alvarez extensively before his move to Manchester City, and considered moving for him, before eventually moving for the man he replaced, Ferran Torres.