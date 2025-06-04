Aston Villa set sights on La Liga breakout star, club open to sale

Aston Villa have regularly looked into the La Liga market since Unai Emery’s arrival, and they are set to do so again in 2025. And having signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis two years ago, they could now bring in another player from the beaten UEFA Conference League finalists.

Last season saw Jesus Rodriguez establish himself in Manuel Pellegrini’s first team squad. The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing on either wing, impressed with a string of strong performances, but he lost his place in the final weeks of the campaign – and this was also the case for the UEFA Conference League final, which Betis lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

Aston Villa keen on summer move for Jesus Rodriguez

Chelsea, alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, have watched Rodriguez in recent months, but he could now join Aston Villa instead. As reported by ED, the Premier League side have registered their interest in signing the Spain U21 star.

Betis need to raise funds this summer if they are to be able to re-sign Antony from Manchester United, and Rodriguez is one player that would allow money to be brought in. They are reportedly open to negotiations, which comes after RB Leipzig submitted an offer in the region of €20m.

It is likely to take more than this for Betis to accept a sale, especially as the player has a release clause worth in the region of €50m. Nevertheless, the fact that negotiations are possible will give hope to Aston Villa, who will be in next season’s Europa League alongside Los Verdiblancos.

It remains to be seen whether Rodriguez departs this summer. He has shown a lot of promise since breaking into the first team, but as was the case with Assane Diao, Betis are prepared to sell their breakout stars if it is deemed acceptable from a financial standpoint.