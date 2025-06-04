GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR - MAY 8: Franco Mastantuono of River Plate celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 match between Barcelona SC and River Plate at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on May 8, 2025 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono is starting to make a name for himself in Europe, and that is before the Club World Cup has started. The 17-year-old starlet has been in full flow for River this season, and could make the move to Europe in 2026.

That move appeared to be destined for the Spanish capital. Despite interest from Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid moved early for Mastantuono, and had reportedly agreed terms on a contract with the teenager, as Sporting Director Santiago Solari led talks. Their plan, as per Diario AS, was to wait until the winter transfer window, when Mastantuono has a year left on his deal, to negotiate a lower fee.

Recently, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a chief competitor though. PSG are willing to pay the €40-45m release clause that River are demanding for Mastantuono this summer, something that Los Blancos have so far been unwilling to do.

Real Madrid send Juni Calafat to Argentina

After news that Los Blancos had sent emissaries to Buenos Aires, AS say that Head Scout Juni Calafat, who played a key role in the signings of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Endrick Felipe, is amongst the traveling party. He could well meet with both River and Mastantuono, and Real Madrid’s plan is to pay €40m, although some of that fee would be in variables. rather than the fixed fee PSG would pay.

So far River have been unwilling to negotiate, referring Real Madrid to the release clause. Mastantuono is still keen to sign on at the Santiago Bernabeu, but would stay in Argentina until at least 2026.

PSG ‘favourites’ for Mastantuono

Even so, Santi Aouna has cast PSG as ‘favourites’ for Mastantuono’s signature for the time being. They have held talks with Mastantuono and River, and are informed of the process to activate his release clause. Meanwhile he notes that Real Madrid have enquired to find out whether the deal is done yet.