Real Madrid given huge boost in battle with PSG for rising star

Mastantuono celebrates against Boca Juniors.
Image via Diario Uno

Real Madrid appeared to be at serious risk of losing out on Argentine starlet Franco Mastantuono, but they have been given a major boost in their attempts to sign him. Paris Saint-Germain had moved swiftly for Mastantuono’s signature, but Los Blancos’ reaction appears to have had an impact.

PSG were willing to wrap up a deal for Mastantuono this week, and to crucially to pay the €45m release clause that River Plate are demanding for him. That is something that so far Real Madrid have not been open to doing, but they are once again in talks with River and Mastantuono, something that had not been the case for some time.

The major twist in the equation though, according to Matteo Moretto, is that Mastantuono has decided to halt talks with PSG until talks with Real Madrid reach their natural conclusion. He is prioritising a move to the Santiago Bernabeu first and foremost, and in the process, the chance to fulfil a childhood dream.

Mastantuono could be on his way to PSG.
GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR – MAY 8: Franco Mastantuono of River Plate celebrates after scoring the team’s third
goal during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 match between Barcelona SC and River Plate at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on May 8, 2025 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Real Madrid had frozen Mastantuono move

Recent reports had stated that Los Blancos had frozen their attempts to sign Mastantuono, following his decision to renew with River for an extra season, and to insert a €45m release clause. They were hoping that Mastantuono’s contract would run down, and they would be able to leverage that into negotiations.

Transfer guru key in Real Madrid U-turn

PSG’s pursuit of Mastantuono has put the issue back on the agenda, with Los Blancos previously feeling they were not in danger of losing out. It was supposedly Head Scout Juni Calafat, who persuaded Real Madrid to go back in for Mastantuono, and he is part of the Real Madrid delegation in Buenos Aires now.

