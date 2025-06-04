Real Madrid and Barcelona target available for €15-18m this summer

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been one of the most impressive at his position over the last few seasons, as evidenced by his breakthrough into the Spanish national team. Now at the peak of his powers, he has admitted that he is keen on a move back to Spain.

The 29-year-old has reacted positively to links with Real Madrid, and in several interviews in recent weeks, has expressed a desire to return to Spanish football at ‘a big club’. It seems clear that he would be open to a move back to his native country, and MD say that he could be available at a much cheaper price than initially expected.

They cite his value at around €40m, but note that Grimaldo has a release clause that is surprisingly low for a player of his quality, and he can leave Leverkusen for somewhere between €15m and €18m.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid interest

Since the end of the season, both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been linked with Grimaldo. The former have him as a cut-price alternative to Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, who they are negotiating for. Atletico are also looking at left-backs, and have been linked with Grimaldo, although they are yet to make a firm move. Los Colchoneros have acted on the possibility of signing Theo Hernandez from AC Milan.

Barcelona still eyeing Grimaldo

The Catalan daily continue on to say that Barcelona have not forgotten about the former La Masia talent. Grimaldo is seen as a luxury reinforcement if they can get him, but the left-back position is not a priority, even if Deco would like to bring in another player to compete with Alejandro Balde.

Deco recently noted that Barcelona were looking to make between two and four signings this summer, one of which is believed to be goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Nevertheless, their next priority is known to be the left wing position.