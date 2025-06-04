Marcus Rashford prepared to make sacrifice to join Barcelona this summer

Barcelona will seek to sign a new winger this summer, and among their options is Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. The England international is set for a return to Old Trafford this summer, with Aston Villa set to forego paying the buy clause in the loan agreement with their Premier League rivals.

Rashford has had a difficult couple of years at Man United, having struggled to come close to his best. It had been hoped that a change of scenery would be the catalyst for him to improve his form, but it was not the case. But that could happen if he leaves England altogether.

And that is what Barcelona are hoping will happen. They have Luis Diaz as their first-choice left winger target, but Rashford is not far behind. And the Man United man is said to be determined to push through a move to the La Liga champions.

Marcus Rashford prioritises Barcelona, willing to slash wages

Marca have reported that Rashford is prioritising a move to Barcelona this summer, as was the case during the winter transfer window before a deal was ruled to be impossible. Equally, it will be difficult again for the Catalans to get a move over the line because of their well-documented financial woes, but the player is prepared to help in that regard.

As per Luis Rojo (via Stretty News), Rashford is prepared to take a significant wage cut in order for Barcelona to be able to afford signing him. This will undoubtedly make things easier, given that the club’s salary cap is much lower than usual because of their financial problems.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona can get a deal done for Rashford. He would be an excellent addition to Hansi Flick’s squad, and with talks having already been held with his representatives, there is a good chance that something happens over the summer.