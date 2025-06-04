Luka Modric puts breaks on AC Milan move despite agreement on terms

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is looking for the fourth club of his career at the age of 39, as it was announced last month that he would be leaving Los Blancos after 13 years at the club.

Modric is keen to play the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA with Croatia, and as such, has no intention of retiring, and will look for a destination that will serve him well in that regard. There has been interest from Major League Soccer in the United States, and Saudi Arabia, but it looks as if AC Milan are now leading the race for his signature.

AC Milan reach agreement on terms with Modric

New Milan Sporting Director Igli Tare traveled to Croatia to meet with Modric, and as per Football Italia, has reached an agreement on terms with the veteran midfielder, who will turn 40 in a few months. The deal would be for one-year with an option to extend by a further season, and Modric would be in line to earn around €3m per season.

Modric yet to make final call on future

Nevertheless, Modric is yet to make the final decision on his future. That is the latest from Diario AS, who say that Modric will take some time to make his decision, conscious that there will be a variety of offers arriving at his door in the coming weeks. Currently his full focus is on lifting one final title, what would be his 29th, with Real Madrid, as they pursue the Club World Cup.

Pros and Cons of AC Milan move

The Rossoneri will not be in Europe next season, which on the one hand would provide him with time to recharge his batteries during the week, but would rob him of some of the cachet of playing on the European stage. In addition, Milan are a huge club, in a competitive league, with a city that would suit his family, all factors that work in favour of a move to San Siro.