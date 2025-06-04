Liverpool ‘perplexed’ by Luis Diaz news – unaware of transfer move from Barcelona

It has been no secret that Barcelona are keen on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz as their priority target for the summer transfer window. Despite the weekly stories about a potential move to the Catalan capital, the perspective from Merseyside is somewhat contradictory to the image being painted on sunny shores, be that in Colombia or Catalonia.

Over recent months, a string of stories have continued to emerge about Diaz’s supposed interest in a move to Barcelona, and their interest in making a transfer happen. Those stories have ramped up this week. With the Blaugrana set to get a deal over the line for goalkeeper Joan Garcia, they are now turning their full attention to a move for Diaz.

Reports in Spain say that Diaz has expressed a desire to move to Barcelona, something that fellow suitors Al-Hilal and Liverpool are aware of, with the 28-year-old willing to turn down offers from both in order to hold out for a move to Camp Nou. One report even read that Diaz considers his time at Anfield over.

Liverpool baffled by Luis Diaz

According to The Times though, Liverpool are ‘perplexed’ by all of the noise surrounding Diaz. Their information is that Liverpool have received no expressions of interest in a move, be it from Diaz, Liverpool or Al-Hilal. That said, it is noted they have no intention to begin talks over a new deal with the Colombian, despite having two years left on his deal.

Barcelona are convinced they'll be able to register Joan García as soon as the transfer window opens on July 1st. Barça have guarantees that they will be under La Liga's 1:1 rule, and therefore have salary margin. More first class signings could be made. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2025

Are Barcelona being used to pressure Liverpool?

It has been said that Barcelona were interested as far back as last summer, and it would certainly be a surprise if all of the smoke in Catalonia was without any fire. Diaz is supposedly the preferred signing of Director of Football Deco. However it has been suggested recently that Diaz’s agents could be using the supposed interest in order to attract an offer from Liverpool.