La Liga’s best goalkeeper of the season this year will play his football in Barcelona next season – just across town from where he was. It appears Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has made up his mind on his future, despite a multitude of offers from the Premier League.

Garcia has caught the eye of Arsenal, who made a play for him last summer, Newcastle United, who reportedly agreed terms with Garcia weeks ago, Aston Villa, Napoli, Inter, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City, who were latterly cited as Barcelona’s main competition. Meanwhile during the season, Atletico Madrid also looked at Garcia, while Real Madrid told Garcia not to sign for a new side without consulting them first in case they could get a move done.

X Fabrizio Romano on Joan García to Barcelona: "Here we go, soon. ⏳🏁" @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2025

Joan Garcia decided on Barcelona move

Consulted or not, according to MD, Garcia has decided to move to Barcelona. After initial reports of a green light on a move emerged Monday, they say that he is now set to join the Blaugrana, with the contracts being drawn up. On Tuesday night, Garcia, his family and members of his representation met in a restaurant to make the final call, and it has gone in Barcelona’s favour.

The contracts are now being drawn up, and Barcelona will pay his €25m release clause in full. His agents, who also represent Dani Olmo, have demanded guarantees from Barcelona on his registration too. The Catalan daily also reveal that none of his other suitors were keen to pay the clause, instead hoping to negotiate instalments with Espanyol, who would not have accepted any other offer from their bitter rivals.

Battle ahead with Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Garcia will be up against Barcelona’s captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the number one spot next season. RadioMarca say that Garcia is ‘convinced he is going to Barcelona as the starter’, noting that Hansi Flick may have played a role in that. Director of Football Deco is expected to speak with ter Stegen if the Garcia move goes through. On Sunday, ter Stegen said he would be going nowhere, and noting that he would be fighting for his spot. However if he does lose his place, ter Stegen is at risk of missing out on next year’s World Cup with Germany.