Dean Huijsen reveals 2025 Real Madrid move was not planned

Dean Huijsen has had a fantastic 12 months, and it was recently capped by him completing a move to Real Madrid. The young defender officially joined earlier this week after Los Blancos paid the £50m release clause in his AFC Bournemouth contract, and he will make his bow at this summer’s Club World Cup.

Dean Huijsen did not expect to join Real Madrid in 2025

As per Diario AS, Huijsen has now opened up on his move to Real Madrid. He gave thanks to those involved in the deal, and also revealed that he did not expect to make the move as early as he has.

“My plan was to do two years at Bournemouth, grow and then see what to do. But things have gone very quickly, more than expected. But I am, although maybe my father is even happier. I thank everyone who has made this possible. I thank Florentino, and the sporting directors and all the people who have intervened. I’m delighted.”

Huijsen reveals conversations with Xabi Alonso

Huijsen also revealed that he has spoken to Xabi Alonso, his new head coach at Real Madrid. He also reiterated that the move is still sinking in for him.

“We talked a little about the team and what he had in mind, and the project. Of course, we want to win again and we are sure that we are going to do it. I don’t think I realise my reality yet. But I’m here at Real Madrid and I’ll try to do my best.”

Huijsen also spoke on Sergio Ramos, who was his idol growing up. He revealed that he wants to emulate the success that the Real Madrid icon had during his own spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“My greatest idol is Sergio Ramos. For me he was very complete and had everything. And that’s why I aspire to be like him.”