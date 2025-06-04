Barcelona to hold showdown talks with Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona are on the verge of signing Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s long-term successor in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The problem for Barcelona’s captain and until this season, number one for the last decade, is that the Blaugrana believe that succession should happen in August.

Garcia has now decided on a move to Barcelona, who are now drawing up contracts and preparing to deposit his €25m release clause at the La Liga offices in Madrid. The 24-year-old was by common consensus, the best goalkeeper in Spain this season, and he is under the impression that he is arriving as the number one for next season.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen reaction

Ter Stegen has been the victim of a campaign from Barcelona’s online fanbase in recent weeks trying to force him out of the club, in the eyes of many, in poor taste. However when asked about his future, ter Stegen guaranteed that he would be a Barcelona player next season from Germany, where he is set to play in their Nations League semi-final against Portugal.

“No-one has told me about this, so I don’t know the situation. I’m not worried. I know that I will be at Barcelona next year. I haven’t spoken to Hansi and there hasn’t been any contact in the last few days because I don’t see any reason for that at the moment,” he noted.

Barcelona are convinced they'll be able to register Joan García as soon as the transfer window opens on July 1st. Barça have guarantees that they will be under La Liga's 1:1 rule, and therefore have salary margin. More first class signings could be made. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2025

Barcelona to hold talks with ter Stegen

As per Sport, Barcelona will now speak to ter Stegen about his future. They are to hold a conversation with the 33-year-old to explain that Garcia will be the number one for the coming season. Although they will not force him out of the club, they will inform him in case he wants to reconsider his future, as he tries to maintain his place as Germany number one. Clearly Barcelona would also benefit from ter Stegen’s exit too, given he has three years left on his deal, and one of the highest salaries in the squad.