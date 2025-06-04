Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been strongly linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with the club set to sign Joan Garcia to be the new first-choice goalkeeper. But the veteran stopper is determined to fight for his place, and on Wednesday, he showed that he is still capable of being the Catalans’ number one.

Ter Stegen has been at Barcelona for over a decade, and for the vast majority of that period, he has been the club’s starter. But that looks set to change with Garcia’s impending arrival, which would see him drop to third-choice in the pecking order (also behind Wojciech Szczesny).

In recent days, Ter Stegen has made it clear that he has no desire to leave Barcelona, and he still sees himself as being more than capable of the starting spot in Hansi Flick’s team. And he put those words into action when playing for Germany in their UEFA Nations League semi-final against Portugal.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen makes big saves for Germany

Late on in Munich, Ter Stegen produced an excellent double save to deny Portugal attackers Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao.

Oh my goodness, Marc-André ter Stegen 🤯🧱🧤 pic.twitter.com/eAwbf2CPmR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 4, 2025

Ter Stegen incredible double save WTF pic.twitter.com/BZfPDDYNHd — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) June 4, 2025

There has been a lot of doubts about Ter Stegen’s level over the last few years, with many Barcelona supporters urging the club to move on from the 33-year-old. And while it appears that they will get their wish this summer, it is far from guaranteed that Garcia will come in and take the jersey right away – especially if Ter Stegen refuses to leave.

But it is clear that Ter Stegen will want to play regular football in order to ensure that he is Germany’s starter for next summer’s World Cup. And if he cannot get that at Barcelona, he may have to accept defeat and move to another club.