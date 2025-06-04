Barcelona superstar Pedri reveals Bayern Munich transfer interest

Pedri has had a fantastic 12 months. He helped Spain win Euro 2024 last summer, before playing a big part in Barcelona winning a domestic treble. But things could have played out so differently for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Pedri confirms reports of Bayern Munich interest

As per Diario AS, Pedri confirmed reports from a few weeks ago that Bayern Munch tried to sign him when Hansi Flick, his current head coach at Barcelona, was in charge at the Bundesliga giants.

“They were interested in me, but my love for Barcelona was unconditional. It’s the club of my dreams and it will be very difficult to leave there.”

Ballon d’Or claims are appreciated by Pedri

Pedri was one of Barcelona’s top performers during the domestic season in 2024-25, and this has led to calls for him to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, which will be handed out by France Football later this year. He admitted to being pleased at the recognition, and he does have some confidence about the matter.

“I don’t look at individual awards much, but since Rodri won the Ballon d’Or, it’s different. Because they didn’t usually focus on midfield players. The titles with the national team weigh a lot and this has changed.

“We are facing a Nations League final. The most important thing is the team. I am proud that they have me in some conversations. But I will save my vote for when everything is over and that is how it will be.”

Pedri was also asked to compare Luis de la Fuente, his current head coach at Spain, and Luis Enrique, who was La Roja’s previous manager – and also the winner of the 2024-25 Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

“They are two different coaches. De la Fuente always bet on me from the youth ranks and Luis Enrique is also spectacular and made me debut with Spain. I don’t choose, it’s like choosing between dad and mom.”