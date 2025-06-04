A lot of people associated with Barcelona were happy to see Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League last weekend, given that it meant Luis Enrique won the competition for the second time – 10 years on from doing it with the Catalan club.

Gavi praises Luis Enrique after Champions League success

And among those to be pleased was Gavi, who praised his former national team manager when speaking to the media ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League semi-final against France, as per MD.

“For me he is the best. He is a number one, an outstanding manager, both he and his staff. I’m very happy for him. He was the one who gave me my debut in the national team, against the European champions, Italy, at San Siro. I will never forget that day. And he had the balls to put me on, because all the people threw themselves on him. I’m very happy for him and he deserves everything.”

Gavi issues response to reported PSG transfer interest

Gavi was also asked about reports that Luis Enrique is keen to be reunited with him at club level, with PSG holding a firm interest in the 20-year-old. However, his response was clear – and it will delight Barcelona supporters.

“It can be (that PSG are interested). And I understand people who may believe it. But it is not going to happen. I’m very calm. My dream and my mentality is to spend my entire career at Barcelona. It’s the club of my life and where I want to succeed. I don’t want anyone else, and I’ll give everything in my power to make it possible.”

The 2024-25 season wasn’t an easy one for Gavi, who struggled to command a regular starting place after returning from a long-term ACL injury. But despite this, he is clear that continuing at Barcelona is the only option that he considers, which is entirely understandable.