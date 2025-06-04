Barcelona earn €7.8m windfall from previous deal

Barcelona have often been criticised for their failure to find more funding for their transfer moves through sales, but one of their previous deals has proven a sound piece of business. Former defender Jean-Clair Todibo has completed a move to West Ham United from Nice, and Barcelona have benefitted from it.

Todibo, now 25, arrived at Barcelona as an 18-year-old prospect from Toulouse in exchange for €1m after breaking into the first team. Despite his obvious talents, a lack of opportunities forced him to seek other avenues of progress in his career, and following loan spells at Benfica and Schalke, moved permanently to Nice in exchange for €8.5m. The Catalan giants also retained a 20% sell-on clause.

West Ham United exercise buy clause

Last summer, despite earlier pursuits from Manchester United and Juventus, West Ham secured a loan deal with an obligation to buy from Nice. This season he made 29 appearances for the Hammers, and The Athletic report that West Ham have already followed through with their obligation, completing the purchase for a fee of €39m. It means that Barcelona will receive €7.8m from the deal, and in total, have made a profit of €15.3m on Todibo across the sale and the sell-on fee.

Barcelona could benefit from similar clauses this summer

The Blaugrana will have their eye on a number of deals like this that could benefit them this summer, and fund further business. The most notable perhaps is that Francisco Trincao, who has been linked to several Premier League sides, and Barcelona retain 50% of his future fee. Spain and Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza also has a 50% sell-on clause, as do Real Betis’ Ez Abde, Riqui Puig of LA Galaxy, Mika Marmol at Las Palmas and Carles Alena at Getafe. Mikayil Faye (30%), Alex Collado (30%), Ilaix Moriba (10%) and Ferran Jutgla (10%) are also potential avenues of income this summer.