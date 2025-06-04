Xabi Alonso holds talks with Rodrygo Goes regarding Real Madrid future

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has garnered interest in the past from some of Europe’s other top sides, but this is the first summer that there has been a suggestion that he might be open to an exit. Arsenal and Manchester City have both been linked to the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old did not feature for the final month of Real Madrid’s future, and many believed that to be down to a potential exit. In the past, Manchester City have been cited as strong admirers, while this summer Liverpool and Arsenal have seemingly been the ones to look into the matter.

Rodrygo keen to stay at Real Madrid

Of late, it has been claimed that Rodrygo has informed Real Madrid of his desire to stay at the club. His decision was thought to hinge on a discussion with Xabi Alonso, to see what plans he had for him.

Xabi Alonso has spoken to Rodrygo

According to Cadena SER, Rodrygo has spoken to Alonso now, and that would suggest, if prior reports are accurate, that he was happy with what he heard. Even so the club are not fully convinced that Rodrygo is committed to the cause, and will hold a sit down talks with him to dispel any doubt on their positions.

Asking price for Rodrygo

If Real Madrid were to sell Rodrygo, they would look for €100m to part ways with him – some reports say they will accept a lower offer than this. So far though, Real Madrid have not received any official approaches or bids for him. No doubt suitors of his will want some sort of clarification on whether Rodrygo wants to leave Los Blancos before moving for the talented forward. The Club World Cup seems set to clarify the role Alonso sees for him.