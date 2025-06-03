Martin Zubimendi breaks silence amid Arsenal, Real Madrid transfer links

Martin Zubimendi is expected to be on the move this summer, with both Arsenal and Real Madrid said to be interested in signing the Real Sociedad midfielder – who has now broken his silence on his future.

Martin Zubimendi not giving focus to transfer situation

In an interview with Radio Nacional (via Diario AS), Zubimendi opened up on his current situation. While he is aware that he has a multitude of options to choose from, he will not make a decision until after the UEFA Nations League is over.

“Of course there are options, but it is true that it seems that it is going to be a different, long summer and I don’t know what it will end up in. Right now it’s not my priority to think about it, I’m here in the national team, something that is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, then I’ll do it.”

Zubimendi reacts to Xabi Alonso appointment at Real Madrid

Zubimendi is closer to signing for Arsenal, but he was asked about Real Madrid’s appointment of Xabi Alonso, whom he knows very well after they worked together at Real Sociedad B.

“I’ve always said that he was my idol and that for me it was lucky that he was able to coach in the reserve team in a very important year. I don’t like to talk about those hypotheses, I like to talk about the present. I think it would be disrespectful to answer that being in the national team, and in the face of such an important competition.”

It has been reported that Zubimendi is still keen on joining Real Madrid, but at this stage, it appears almost certain that he will be swapping Donostia-San Sebastian for north London. His departure would be a big loss for La Liga, but for Arsenal, they would be signing one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.