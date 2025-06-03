Real Madrid willing to blow up deal for defender over €50m price

Real Madrid have shown in recent history that if they feel that a player is not worth what their club is asking for them, they are willing to risk losing out on them. Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is their top choice for the left-back spot, but Los Blancos find themselves unable to strike a deal.

It was reported last week that Real Madrid had already wrapped up a deal for Carreras, and he appears to have agreed personal terms with the club too. However the deal is yet to go through over a disagreement over his price.

Benfica want €50m release clause for Carreras

Carreras, 22, has a €50m release clause in his contract, and Benfica have so far refused to budge on that price tag. Marca say that they are willing to facilitate a more foregiving payment structure than the release clause. Los Blancos are keen to bring that price down, and have made it clear that they are not going to pay that amount, and would be willing to walk away from the deal. For their part, Benfica are also keen to get what they can for Carreras, knowing Manchester United are set for a large chunk of money too.

Alternatives to Carreras for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with several left-backs in recent months, not least another former Castilla graduate in Miguel Gutierrez. Real Madrid have an €8m buyback option on the Girona man. However the best-placed alternative is a former La Masia graduate in Alejandro Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen, who has played his best football under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid want deal wrapped up before Club World Cup

The goal for Los Blancos was to provide Alonso with a revamped backline for the Club World Cup, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Dean Huijsen already signed. Carreras was the left-back supposed to arrive before the Club World Cup, but if they cannot close a deal with Benfica, Grimaldo has made it clear he would be open to a move.