Real Madrid react to Paris Saint-Germain interest in €45m starlet

Real Madrid were cited as the most likely destination for River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono as early as last summer, but the interest of Paris Saint-Germain has cast some doubt over his future. The 17-year-old starlet is the apple of many eyes at the top level of the European game.

River and Real Madrid have strong relations, and the presence of Sporting Director Santiago Solari, a former River player, has only strengthened those connections. He is believed to have played a key role in their pursuit of Mastantuono, who reportedly agreed rough terms with Los Blancos as early as last summer. Mastantuono began taking his first steps in the professional game at the age of just 15, and has continued to grow.

PSG willing to pay Mastantuono release clause

Mastantuono has a €45m release clause in his current deal, and so far River have shown no sign of looking to drop that asking price. However Real Madrid, like rivals and fellow suitors Atletico Madrid, are unwilling to pay that price. With 18 months left on Mastantuono’s deal, Los Blancos were hoping that River would be forced to lower their asking price.

PSG on the other hand are believed to be trying to tempt Mastantuono into a move to the French capital, and the instrumental part of the matter is that they are willing to pay his release clause.

Real Madrid reaction to PSG pursuit

According to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid are aware of the interest, and have sprung into action, as quoted by Sport. They have sent emissaries to Buenos Aires to try and ‘close a deal’ with Mastantuono. It is not clear whether they are now willing to pay the release clause or up their offer – previously they had been hoping for a deal around €30m. Looking back, Endrick Felipe had a release clause of €60m, and Los Blancos ended up paying €40m for him with €20m available in variables.