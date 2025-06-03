Real Madrid midfielder targeted by Serie A giants

Real Madrid have already bid farewell to the living legend that is Luka Modric, with an emotional final day of the season provoking no shortage of tears to see off the veteran midfielder. At 39 years of age though, Modric has his eyes set on the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and thus is on the hunt for a next club.

Xabi Alonso was non-committal on how much of a role he had in the decision to let Modric go at the expiry of his contract, but said he was biased in the Croatian’s favour. Many expect Modric to take a step down for his next club, with offers expected from Saudi Arabia, the United States and a supposed interest from first club Dinamo Zagreb.

AC Milan emerge as candidate for Modric move

According to Fabrizio Romano, new AC Milan Sporting Director Igli Tare has mentioned Modric as one of the names he would like to bring to San Siro. It has been a difficult season for the Rossoneri, and they will be without European football next season, but pictures have emerged of Modric as a child sporting Milan gear too, with some suggesting that he has an affection for the club. Inter have also been linked to Modric.

🚨🔴⚫️ EXCL: AC Milan new director Igli Tare dreams of bringing Luka Modrić to the club. He’s one of the names mentioned in initial internal talks. Modrić received several approaches from clubs all over the world since leaving Real Madrid, not in a rush to pick his next club. pic.twitter.com/HHe7Bsg54h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2025

Why are Real Madrid moving on from Modric?

Modric has accepted a secondary role at the club for the past two seasons, but has still been relied upon by Carlo Ancelotti for significant minutes in both campaigns. The reasons that have been suggested for their decision are in part financial – Los Blancos will save on his wages, and in part due to an overhaul. Real Madrid are keen to get younger, and breathe fresh life into the dressing room this summer. Even so, Milan would no doubt look at Modric as a potential win in terms of building a culture.