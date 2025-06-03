Real Madrid have increasingly made it their modus operandi to move for the most talented teenagers in world football, as evidenced most recently by their €40-60m move for Endrick Felipe. The latest talent to attract their eye is Ajax teenager Abdellah Ouazane.

The 16-year-old is currently an Ajax player, but is out of contract at the end of June, and has a number of top teams on his trail. Currently playing for Ajax’s under-19 side, he was recently named player of the tournament in the under-17 African Cup of Nations for Morocco, having decided to play for the Atlas Lions after featuring for the Netherlands’ under-15 side.

®️ El Real Madrid está muy interesado en una de las mayores joyas del Ajax: Abdellah Ouazane. Interior/mediapunta marroquí de 16 años. Ya ha habido contactos y hay mucho optimismo para que se cierre el fichaje — Rodra (@Rodra10_97) June 2, 2025

Real Madrid’s interest was first reported by Javier Rodriguez, and has since been confirmed by Marca. Los Blancos have held initial talks with Ouazane and his agent, and while a deal is yet to be found with his camp, they are optimistic about the signing. A creative player, Ouazane generally operates behind a striker or in midfield.

Ouazane has been tracked by Barcelona

If Real Madrid do manage to pull off the signing, then they will be getting ahead of rivals Barcelona. Catalan daily Sport have also reported that the Blaugrana are tracking Ouazane and were interested in his signing this summer, as was the case for 16-year-old Bodo/Glimt talent Mikkel Bro Hansen. However in relation to Ouazane, they also noted that Paris Saint-Germain have taken an interest in him.

Real Madrid lay out plans for Ouazane

Their plan is for Ouazane to either go into their under-19 side or to join the Castilla team, newly under the management of Alvaro Arbeloa. Ouazane would be a few years behind Arda Guler, 20, who is a similar profile of player, and will try to eek out a place in Xabi Alonso’s plans.