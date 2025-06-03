Barcelona are determined to sign a new left winger this summer, and one of their leading targets is Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United man is expected to be on the move again after a mixed spell on loan at Aston Villa, and the La Liga champions are expected to return to the bidding after missing out in January.

Barcelona have already spoken with Rashford’s representatives, and their desire is to sign him on a season-long loan with the option to purchase him in 2026. However, a deal being done would depend on Man United changing their stance, which for now is to only consider a permanent arrangement.

Inter register interest in Barcelona target Marcus Rashford

Rashford is very keen on a move to Barcelona, but his will may not be enough for Barcelona. And things could now get more complicated for the Catalans as beaten Champions League finalists Inter have entered the bidding, as reported by Sport.

Inter will start a new era this summer following the departure of head coach Simone Inzaghi, who will be heading to Saudi Arabia. The club’s new head coach is likely to make the decision on whether to pursue a move for Rashford, and that could end up being former Barcelona player Cesc Fabregas, who is the Nerazzurri’s first choice at this stage.

The chances of Barcelona signing Rashford this summer have already been slimming because of the club’s well-known interest in Luis Diaz, who is the preferred choice of sporting director Deco. And the news of Inter’s interest are likely to make things more complicated for the England international, who could be denied his dream move to Catalonia.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona make a serious move for Rashford. Doing so is likelt to depend on Diaz, but if they wait too long, Inter could pip them to the post.