The court case involving Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio continues to rumble on. The 22-year-old has defended his innocence, but stands accused of distributing sexual content without consent, and distributing child pornography.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2023, involving Asencio and three other Real Madrid academy talents, Juan Dominguez, Ferran Ruiz and Andres Martin, all of who have since left the club. The investigation into the incident established that the other players were involved in sex with two girls, aged 16 and 18 at the time, and recorded the pair allegedly without their consent. Asencio is alleged to have shared material from the recording.

Prosecution request jail time for Asencio

As explained by Cadena Cope, following the end of the investigation into the incident, the case will go to trial. The victim who was underage, and the other victim have both moved to bring charges against Asencio. They are seeking a four-year jail sentence and a fine of €58k for temporary injuries, post-traumatic stress and mental suffering.

Raul Asencio’s lawyers confident of clearing his name

Meanwhile the same outlet also says that Asencio’s legal team are relaxed about the matter. Despite the seriousness of the situation, his legal representation noted that ‘We’re calm and we will go to the end’ [to prove his innocence].

Asencio penned an open letter on incident

Asencio was for some time quiet on the matter, but after he was formally accused of wrongdoing, penned an open letter defending his innocence in May, and stating that the presumption of innocence should prevail.

“I would like to reiterate, once again, my absolute respect for the rights to sexual freedom and privacy of all women,” Asencio finished the statement.

It should be noted that sentences less than two years in Spain tend to be converted to suspended sentences, rather than real jail time.