Luka Modric will be leaving Real Madrid after the Club World Cup, and he looks to have now decided his next club ahead of making his final appearances in the famous white jersey in the United States this summer.

It has already been confirmed that Modric will be moving on after the Club World Cup, with Real Madrid deciding to go in a different direction after the arrival of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new head coach. The 39-year-old is keen to stay in Europe in order to keep playing at a high level ahead of next summer’s World Cup, and he has now set his sights on his next club.

Luka Modric reaches verbal agreement with Milan

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Milan dream of signing Modric this summer, and those dreams could now be becoming a reality. As reported by Sky Sport Italia, a verbal agreement has been reached between the two parties, and the hope is that a deal will be finalised in the next 24-48 hours.

Modric has been linked with a number of clubs since it was confirmed that he would be leaving Real Madrid this summer, with Rayo Vallecano among those. But it is now increasingly clear that Milan is where he will continue his playing career.

There is no doubt that a move would be a very favourable for all parties. Modric has shown this season that he can still compete at the highest level despite his age, and Milan would be getting a serial winner that can drive them to improve next season.

It remains to be seen whether this one gets over the line, but right now, it is looking increasingly likely that Modric will be swapping Madrid for Milan after the Club World Cup comes to an end in July.