Bundesliga giants looking to poach two Barcelona squad members

Barcelona Director of Football Deco has noted that his side will not go ‘crazy’ in the transfer market, with their priority being to maintain the squad that they have. However he did raise some eyebrows by declaring that Barcelona would be making a handful of signings amid doubts over their ability to register players again this summer.

Particularly, given it appears the club’s top two targets are Joan Garcia, and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, the latter being a long way from cheap even if they do get the Reds to reduce their asking price down from €85m. One way of making up the shortfall though is through sales.

Bayer Leverkusen interested in Andreas Christensen

There are not many obvious departures on the horizon, with most of the squad keen to remain at the club. One name who was slated for an exit in January and again this summer was Andreas Christensen. As per Sempre Barca, Bayer Leverkusen and new manager Erik ten Hag have taken an interest in Christensen, and will try to persuade him to head to the Bundesliga. They see him as someone that could improve their defence, with Jonathan Tah recently out of the door.

Pablo Torre is a more realistic target

Christensen has been clear that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona though so far, and perhaps a more realistic target is midfielder Pablo Torre. The 22-year-old is also keen to stay, but Barcelona are open to an exit, or a loan with an option to buy for Leverkusen. Ten Hag feels he could get more out of Torre, who impressed in his meagre minutes this season.

Breaking: Joan García has said YES to Barcelona! @QueThiJugues — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 3, 2025

Minor roles this season for Hansi Flick

The Danish defender barely featured all season due to constant injury issues, eventually returning to action in May. He will still have Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garica, and Inigo Martinez to compete with him for his spot though. Torre also has Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Dani Olmo ahead of him in the pecking order, limiting his game time.