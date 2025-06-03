Barcelona appear to be on the brink of signing what many believe to be their goalkeeper of the future. However it leaves what was their captain and goalkeeper of the present in a tricky situation.

Progress appears to have been made by Barcelona towards the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Depending on the report, Garcia has either agreed to move to Barcelona, or only final details remain to tie up an agreement. Barcelona would then have to pay up his €25m release clause to Espanyol.

First interest in Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The word is that Barcelona see Garcia and not ter Stegen as number one for next season, as was the original plan. Hence they are open to listening to offers for the German goalkeeper, who recently turned 33, although they will not push hum towards the door.

As per Sport, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have been the first to show an interest in the Germany international, who has three years left on his deal in Barcelona. They have been linked with Manchester City’s Ederson and Liverpool’s Alisson, but ter Stegen is the latest name they are looking at to bring in a goalkeeper. The Catalan daily say that they are willing to pay a fee for ter Stegen too.

Ter Stegen unwilling to leave Barcelona

Ter Stegen spoke to the media over the weekend, declaring vehemently that he has no intention of leaving, and would be fighting for the number one spot. Sport continue on to say that goalkeeping coach Jose de la Fuente is one of his biggest advocates at the club.

Saudi Arabia move checks few boxes for ter Stegen

A move to Saudi Arabia seemingly would do little for ter Stegen, aside from financially and potentially in terms of playing time. If there is a reason he might leave Barcelona, it is for regular game time in order to secure the number one spot for Germany next summer at the World Cup. Playing in Saudi Arabia seems likely to harm his bid to be in the squad.