Barcelona's Ansu Fati runs during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Image via AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona intend to move on several players this summer, and one of those will almost certainly be Ansu Fati. The 22-year-old has no place in Hansi Flick’s squad for next season, and as such, a way out is already being worked on.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that AS Monaco are favourites to sign Fati, who is now open to leaving Barcelona after turning down a move during the winter transfer window. A loan deal has been discussed between the two clubs, and right now, it is the priority of all involved to ensure that an agreement is reached.

Barcelona resume Ansu Fati talks with AS Monaco

🚨🔴⚪️ AS Monaco and Barcelona are back in advanced talks for Ansu Fati after issues over the weekend. Exclusive details: loan move, €12m buy option and huge sell-on clause included. Final steps then deal to be sealed. pic.twitter.com/lJfFDSmdtx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2025

Talks had stalled in recent days, but according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is now back on. Barcelona and Monaco are said to be in advanced talks over a loan move for Fati, which would include a €12m buy option – which if activated, would also see the Catalans retain a significant sell-on clause.

It is clear that Fati’s time at Barcelona is coming to an end, albeit for another 12 months. All parties involved will be rather sad about it, considering the promise that the attacker showed when he broke on to the scene as a 16-year-old.

Injuries severely affected Fati, who has never managed to recovery the level that he once showed. But a change of scenery could him help improve, and Ligue 1 looks like being a very good destination for him.

Given the situation, this proposed deal is just about as good as Barcelona could have done in terms of getting Fati off the books. His stock is at an all-time low, so getting him playing regular football again will ensure that he can put himself in the shop window again. But for now, it is Monaco that would have that advantage, if they want to sign him permanently.