Barcelona Director of Football Deco promises ‘2-4 signings this summer’

Barcelona’s Director of Football Deco has surprised many by saying that the club will make between two and four signings this summer, despite doubts over their ability to register players again this summer. The Blaugrana have reportedly made the left wing spot their priority for the summer, but little else was expected to arrive.

Deco and Barcelona have made it very clear that as much as signing players, their goal has been to retain the best players they have. This has been evidenced by new deals for Gavi, Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Raphinha of late. Deco promised multiple signings though.

“We’re not going to sell our best players. We’ll grow with many of the same players from this season. We’ll make two, three, or four signings, but we won’t rush into the market like crazy,” he told the BBC.

Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford links

Two of the names most heavily linked with Barcelona have been Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. The former is thought to be Deco’s preferred choice, while the latter is a cheaper alternative, if they can persuade United into a loan deal.

“We’ve focused on renewing contracts; then we’ll talk about the newcomers. Rashford and Luis Diaz? Of course, these two players, as you mentioned, are good, but they have contracts with their clubs, so we won’t talk about them because it’s not fair. But when we decide to go to the market, we’ll definitely find some names. In my opinion, we don’t need to bring in many players.”

Breaking: Sources familiar with the negotiations admit that Joan García's move to Barça is about to be completed, despite the lack of final details. The sports area will not put pressure on Ter Stegen to leave. @FCBRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 2, 2025

Deco expects stronger Real Madrid next season

Barcelona finished the season with 88 points, seven less than rivals Real Madrid the previous season. Deco was expected Los Blancos to improve ahead of next year under Xabi Alonso.

“Next season isn’t going to be easy, because I know that, first and foremost, Real Madrid has a lot of top-level players, a great team. Of course they want to improve. It’s very important to have a strong Madrid.”

“It’s very important to have strong, top-level players, players that people want to watch. I think Madrid has these types of players, like us. Now it’s important to keep the best players in LaLiga. So for us, it’s important that Madrid is strong, that Atlético is strong, and we have to be there.”

Doubts over Barcelona’s capacity to register players

It seems that the most likely to become one of those signings is Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. However Deco’s statements come as something of a surprise, with the club reportedly coming to terms with the idea that they will not be within their salary limit again this summer. That would see Barcelona only able to spend half of what they make and save from player movements in terms of what players they can register.