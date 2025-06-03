Barcelona appear to be on the brink of wrapping up a deal for goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and as things come to a head with the 24-year-old goalkeeper, the Catalan giants are already thinking about their next move in the transfer window.

The left-wing position has been underlined as a priority for Barcelona over the past two years, and there is little doubt about it, the top target for Director of Football Deco is Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is the alternative, but Barcelona are focusing on Diaz for the time being.

Barcelona begin talks with Luis Diaz

As per Sport and MD, Barcelona have now opened talks with Diaz and his camp. They say that Diaz is keen on a move to the club, and more so knowing that Deco himself is making a push for his signing. The major stumbling block is his asking price, with Liverpool valuing him at around €80-85m, and Barcelona unwilling to pay that amount. They feel they can get a deal done at around €70m.

Liverpool and Saudi Arabia

Part of the reason for that is that they believe they have Diaz’s full commitment to a move to Barcelona, and he will work towards that end. Diaz has interest from Al-Nassr, and a lucrative offer on the table, but no intention of accepting it while Barcelona remain a possibility.

Liverpool are also trying to renew his deal, but Diaz is set to reject their renewal offers. It puts the Reds in a tricky situation, with two years remaining on Diaz’s current contract. If they get to next summer without a new deal for the Colombian, then they may be forced to accept a cut-price deal for him.

Lamine Yamal: "At first I was like a child, and now only my mother sees me as a child. Being in a dressing room with men makes you mature and it's something natural." @partidazocope — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 3, 2025

Why do Barcelona want Luis Diaz?

Barcelona had arguably the most dangerous front three in Europe last season, but they felt over-reliant on Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. Their intention is to bring in an alternative, and someone to rest that front three, feeling it will be difficult to get the same production out of them next year. Barcelona want someone that can stretch the pitch on the left side, and can play through the middle.