Atletico Madrid make move for Theo Hernandez amid Al Hilal links

Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new left-back this summer, and one option being considered is Theo Hernandez. The 27-year-old is very familiar with Los Colchoneros, having come through the ranks at the club’s academy before a controversial move to Real Madrid in 2017.

Hernandez later joined Milan in 2019, and over the last six years, he has become one of the world’s best left-backs. But he now appears destined to leave the Serie A giants this summer, and he would be available for a rather affordable price as his contract is due to expire in 12 months’ time.

Atletico Madrid take steps towards signing Theo Hernandez

🚨🇫🇷 JUST IN – CONFIRMED: Atlético Madrid have contacted Theo Hernandez, but the move looks complicated. It doesn’t seem likely that Atlético Madrid will invest €30m + €5m in add-ons for him. His move to Al Hilal is very close. The situation would only change if Theo only… pic.twitter.com/zHXJeMbGwo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 3, 2025

EL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID HA LLAMADO… A THEO HERNÁNDEZ 📞💥 Aunque desde Arabia, están dispuestos a pagar hasta 35 millones de euros por él 💰 La información de @FabrizioRomano en #DAZNTransfer 👀 pic.twitter.com/mHDt3PfOIv — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) June 3, 2025

Hernandez has also been linked with a return to Real Madrid, but at this stage, re-signing for Atleti is a more realistic possibility. And that is because talks have taken place between the cluh and his representatives, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

It is reported that Hernandez would be available for a fee in the region of €35m, which is a figure that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are believed to be all over. They are advanced in their interest of the France international, which means that Atleti would be playing catch-up in their pursuit.

Atleti unlikely to get deal over the line due to Al Hilal interest

And right now, it appears that it will be difficult to overcome. Atleti do not have enough interest to commit to a €35m offer, although that could change if Hernandez gave priority to a return to the club where he started his career. But at this stage, he is not doing so, which makes it more likely that he joins Al Hilal.

There is good reason for Atleti to be moving for a new left-back this summer, given the struggles that they have had in the position over the last few years. Hernandez would have been a good option, but it does make some sense that he is not being overly pursued.