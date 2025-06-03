Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid announce extensions for Antoine Griezmann and club captain

Image via Angel Martinez / Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have announced new deals for veteran duo Antoine Griezmann and Koke Resurreccion. The veteran duo, for many years the face of this Atletico side, have moved into secondary roles of late.

There was no shortage of speculation over Griezmann’s future in March and April as the Frenchman sat down with Los Rojiblancos for contract talks. Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer, where he has voiced a desire to play at the end of his career. Yet on Monday it was announced by Atletico that Griezmann had extended his deal until 2027,  in deal Marca say will benefit the club in terms of their salary limit.

Their information is that Griezmann will continue to earn €8m (previously his deal was valid until 2026), but that it will be divided between two campaigns.

Koke Resurreccion also extends deal

Captain Koke also saw his contract extended by a year until 2026, as he looks to continue adding to his record of appearances, currently on 681. The 33-year-old has a rolling contract that him and Atletico can agree to extend at the end of every year.

Koke 1
Image via Atletico de Madrid.

Difficult season for Griezmann

It has undoubtedly been Antoine Griezmann’s most difficult season at Atletico since returning to the club from Barcelona. The 34-year-old, Atletico’s all-time leading goalscorer with 197 goals, started off his usual brilliant self alongside Julian Alvarez up front.

Yet by the midpoint of the season, his form started to wane, and Griezmann struggled dreadfully for production in front of goal, eventually losing his spot in the side in the final weeks. The former France international finished with 16 goals and nine assists in his 53 appearances.

Different role ahead of Griezmann?

It has certainly opened up the question ahead of next season. Julian Alvarez will lead the line for Atletico, and the Club World Cup could be a good indication of where Alexander Sorloth lies in the pecking order, just as much as it will be for Griezmann. Koke has already transitioned to a role as an alternative, option off the bench and dressing room leader, and Griezmann could be on his way to similar.

