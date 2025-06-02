Xabi Alonso makes first major call on Real Madrid tenure

Real Madrid presented new manager Xabi Alonso to the media last week to plenty of fanfare, with the Basque manager’s much-awaited arrival met positively by the fanbase. During his opening statements, he give little away about how his team would be setting up.

Alonso stayed clear of defintitive statements on how his side would play, or what players would be there to play it, with the future of Rodrygo Goes thought to be up in the air – the Brazilian has since informed Los Blancos that he is keen to stay. The ex-Bayer Leverkusen man did note that he would be moving Jude Bellingham further back in midfield though, and that he wanted his side to be protagonists.

Xabi Alonso makes Real Madrid formation decision

According to Marca, Alonso has decided to park his preferred 3-5-2 formation at Leverkusen for the time being, and will work towards a 4-3-3 system for the time being. Previous reports had noted that Alonso was not thinking about making a radical change before the Club World Cup, and would reassess afterwards, and the Madrid-based daily explain that the coaching staff feel the current squad his not set up to play three at the back, although the 4-3-3 will not be the only system in mind.

Vinicius Junior conversation incoming

One of the things that has worried Alonso most after a detailed analysis of Los Blancos’ recent games is the defensive attitude of some of his players, and Alonso is keen to emphasize that defending is required from the whole team. If that 4-3-3 does come into place, Vinicius Junior will likely be on the left wing, and he will hold a conversation with the Brazilian to make that clear to him.

A system that benefits…?

In theory, this system would benefit Rodrygo Goes more than anyone, who together with Brahim Diaz has a more natural position in a 4-3-3 than a 3-5-2. At the very least, they would have a clearer path to a starting spot. It is news that may be less encouraging for the likes of Dai Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Raul Asencio, who with new signings arriving in their positions, face increased competition without increased spaces in the starting XI.