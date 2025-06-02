Sevilla line up shortlist of managers and sporting directors

With the Club World Cup on the horizon, the transfer business for many clubs has accelerated this summer. Yet that is the opposite of the case for Sevilla, who still have plenty of moving pieces to settle into place off the pitch, before addressing matters on it.

It does seem that they have wrapped up a deal for Alfon Gonzalez of Celta Vigo, who will join on a free at the end of his contract, even if there is some uncertainty over whether he could move on immediately. The two matters top of the agenda though are the managerial position, and the sporting director position.

Imanol Alguacil favourite for the management role

After legendary coach Joaquin Caparros departed for a fourth time at the end of the season, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas was heavily linked with the vacant posiition. One of the key reasons his stock has fallen in Seville are his salary demands though: Bordalas wants to continue earning €2-3m per year.

He is the alternative to their first choice though. That is explained by Diario AS, who report that erstwhile Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is their top choice. The Basque manager is yet to give the green light though.

Sporting Director Victor Orta under serious pressure

Meanwhile Sporting Director Victor Orta, who championed the unsuccessful appointments of Diego Alonso and Garcia Pimienta, is under serious pressure. Los Nervionenses are yet to make a call on whether he will continue too.

His transition away from the legendary Monchi has been tough, and Osasuna’s Braulio Vazquez and Rayo Vallecano’s David Cobeno have been cited as potential options for their fine work in recent seasons. However a shock option has emerged in the form of former Real Betis Sporting Director Antonio Cordon. He was last in charge of Olympiakos, working with Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Another long summer for Sevilla

It looks set to be another long summer for Sevillistas, with the club at civil war with the hierarchy, and little certainty on either the plans for next season, nor the future of the club. Many assume that their wage bill issues will continue and propel Sevilla to consider selling their standout players such as Dodi Lukebakio and Loic Bade this summer.