With the Premier League coming to a close, and exciting football ahead, there’s plenty to look forward to! And, in this exciting sport, few voices carry more weight than Sergio Agüero’s. The former Manchester City and Argentina star remains deeply connected to the game, and he’s never short on opinions when it comes to the biggest tournaments, players, and storylines shaping the sport right now.

In a recent interview, Aguero sat down with Stake.com, and opened up about everything from the Champions League final and Europa League drama to transfer rumours and tactical decision-making headlines. His answers were refreshingly candid, and in some cases, pretty unexpected.

So if you’re looking for insight straight from a player who’s been there and done it all, you’re in the right place.

What’s Coming Up in Football This Summer?

We’re not getting a traditional men’s international tournament this year, but there’s still plenty to get excited about. From European showdowns to the revamped Club World Cup and a packed calendar of friendlies, football fans won’t be short on action.

Key Summer Fixtures and Tournaments

Here’s a breakdown of what else is on the horizon:

UEFA Nations League Finals – 4 to 8 June

Semi-finals

Germany vs Portugal – June 4, Munich

Spain vs France – June 5, Stuttgart

Final

June 8 in Munich

A third-place playoff will also be held earlier that day

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are looking for their second title, while Euro 2024 winners Spain will be aiming to cap off a strong year.

FIFA Club World Cup – 15 June to 13 July

Held in the United States for the first time, this new-look version of the Club World Cup features an expanded format and a huge prize pot nearing $100 million. Chelsea, Manchester City, and top clubs from around the world will battle it out across multiple cities.

Agüero commented on the demands of this tournament: “Seasons have been longer than usual, and this will be an additional burden for sure… Reducing the down time for players this much is certainly not ideal.” Still, it’s a big opportunity for clubs and players to shine.

Other UEFA Tournaments to Know

U17 EURO – June 1 (Tirana, Albania)

U19 EURO – June 26 (Bucharest, Romania)

WU19 EURO (Women’s) – June 27 (Rzeszów, Poland)

U21 EURO – June 28 (Bratislava, Slovakia)

UEFA Regions’ Cup – July 1 (San Marino)

These youth tournaments often feature future stars, so they’re well worth following.

UEFA Super Cup & Community Shield

UEFA Super Cup – August 13 (Udine, Italy)

Europa League winners Tottenham will face the Champions League winner in what could be a massive night for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

As Agüero said of Spurs, “Winning an international title for the first time after 41 years is a major accomplishment.”

Community Shield – August 9 (London)

A curtain-raiser for the new Premier League season featuring Liverpool (league champions) and Crystal Palace (FA Cup winners).

Premier League Pre-Season Fixtures

Even though the regular season is on hold, many Premier League clubs are heading abroad for friendlies, giving fans an early look at new signings and tactical tweaks. Some key matches include:

Arsenal

July 23 vs AC Milan (Singapore)

July 31 vs Spurs (Hong Kong)

Manchester United

July 26 vs West Ham (New Jersey)

August 3 vs Everton (Atlanta)

Liverpool

July 26 vs AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30 vs Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

Spurs

July 31 vs Arsenal (Hong Kong)

August 7 vs Bayern Munich (Munich)

And several more clubs, like Newcastle, West Ham, Everton, and Bournemouth, will be involved in international fixtures, such as the Premier League Summer Series across the US.

Champions League Final: Inter vs PSG – Agüero Weighs In

PSG have finally found balance. Ousmane Dembélé has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament, and Agüero thinks there’s a clear reason why:

“He has been major for PSG this season, especially on the offense. It could be confidence, it could be the team clicking better around him. It seems to me that Luis Enrique found a formula to get the best out of Ousmane.”

Betting on Summer Football and Transfer Drama

Summer football isn’t just about finals and friendlies. For fans who like to take things up a notch, it’s also a huge season for those who want to bet on football tournaments. With everything from the Club World Cup to the UEFA Super Cup and international fixtures on the calendar, there’s plenty of opportunity to back your predictions, or trust your gut on a shock result.

While some will be watching to see if City bounce back, others might have their eyes on surprise packages like Boca Juniors or River Plate in the Club World Cup. Sergio Agüero had a quick word on that too:

“Argentinian football is competitive, combative, and takes no quarters. They won’t go down easy.”

And then there’s the transfer window. That chaotic, exciting part of the season when anything feels possible. We’ve already heard rumours flying — could Lautaro move to the Premier League? Where will Kevin De Bruyne head to?

Agüero weighed in with his usual cool-headed perspective:

“He’s given the team so much that he’s earned our support to pick the best next step for himself.”

Meanwhile, clubs are already scouting potential replacements and rising stars. Echeverri, Gibbs-White, Wirtz… all names to keep in mind.

For those looking to make predictions or check the latest odds, Stake.com is one platform that’s keeping up with every development, from match outcomes to who’s likely to make a big-money move.

This summer, the pitch won’t be the only place where drama unfolds.

Why Sergio Agüero is Someone Worth Listening to – From Goal Machine to Global Football Voice

Few players have left a legacy quite like Sergio Agüero. One of the Premier League’s most feared strikers, he scored 260 goals for Manchester City and became the club’s all-time leading scorer. That iconic last-minute title-winner in 2012? Still one of the most unforgettable moments in football history.

Since retiring, Agüero hasn’t exactly stepped away from the spotlight. He’s stayed involved in the game as a pundit, streamer, and Global Football Ambassador, and his take on today’s biggest football stories carries real weight.

What makes his commentary stand out is how grounded and honest he is. When asked about transfer rumours or managerial changes, Agüero doesn’t jump to sensationalism. He brings a player’s perspective; thoughtful, balanced, and rooted in years of top-level experience.

Whether he’s backing Lautaro for the Ballon d’Or, defending Phil Foden’s dip in form, or reacting to Pep Guardiola’s surprise decisions, Agüero speaks with clarity and calm.

“City has been amazingly consistent over the past few years, that’s been the key to the team’s continued success,” he said, when asked about the club missing out on silverware this season.

He might not be on the pitch anymore, but he’s still playing a key role in how we understand the modern game.

Premier League Summer Series Returns to the US

The Premier League is heading back across the Atlantic this summer, and fans in the US are in for a treat. The Premier League Summer Series is officially returning, with six matches scheduled between July 26 and August 3, 2025, across three major cities.

Four clubs will take part: Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Manchester United, and West Ham United, each playing three matches in what’s shaping up to be an exciting pre-season showcase.

Here’s the full schedule:

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey – Saturday, July 26

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth – 16:00 ET

Manchester United vs West Ham United – 19:00 ET

Soldier Field, Chicago – Wednesday, July 30

West Ham United vs Everton – 17:30 CT

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth – 20:30 CT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – Sunday, August 3

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United – 14:00 ET

Manchester United vs Everton – 17:00 ET

The Summer Series is more than just a warm-up. It gives clubs a chance to test out new signings, experiment with tactics, and build fitness before the new season kicks off in August. For American fans, it’s also a rare chance to catch top Premier League sides live without crossing the pond.

If you’re looking for football action outside of the usual European calendar, this series offers some real value, and it’s another reason why betting on football tournaments isn’t just limited to the big finals.

What a Summer Ahead

From the Champions League final in Munich to the buzzing pre-season fixtures across the US, this summer is packed with football worth watching and talking about. Whether you’re keeping an eye on the transfer market, following your club through the Premier League Summer Series, or tuning in to the Club World Cup, there’s no shortage of drama.

Hearing from Sergio Agüero only adds to the buzz. His perspective reminds us just how many moving parts there are behind the scenes, from players fighting for fitness and form to clubs navigating high-stakes decisions. As he put it, “This isn’t just about one match or one moment — it’s about staying consistent, making smart calls, and giving players time to grow.”

There’s also plenty of unpredictability this year. Will Lautaro take Inter all the way? Can PSG finally lift the big one? And which rising star will break through on the world stage?

One thing’s clear, even without a major men’s international tournament, this summer has more than enough to keep fans talking! So, the only thing left to do now is place your wagers on your top picks and watch all of the action unfold.